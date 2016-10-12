Law students educate learners on human rights

Omuthiya

A group of law students from the University of Namibia (Unam) has undertaken an initiative to teach learners in rural schools about their basic human rights.

The group, comprising of fourth-year students, under Unam’s legal aid firm, visited Oshamukweni Combined School at Oshaluumbu in Ohangwena Region, where they addressed learners and some community members about their fundamental rights.







“The firm saw that it was a good idea to take the laws to remote areas as the people really need the law, for instance laws that talk about the right to education under Article 20, respect for human dignity Article 8, the protection of life Article 6, maintenance and other laws,” said the spokesperson of the group Fourie Kasale.

In addition, the students hosted the learners with a soup kitchen and handed out stationery.