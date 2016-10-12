Fake security guards rob bar, house

Windhoek

Eight armed suspects dressed in security uniforms stole cash, ammunition and cellphones from Okalindi Bar in Goreangab early on Monday morning.

The suspects reportedly got away with N$17 000, which they took from the teller, as well as an unspecified amount of money from the jukebox and gambling machine.







The incident happened at 21h50 along Green Mountain Street.

According to Police Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the suspects ordered the two security guards, one customer and a barlady to lie down on their stomachs. The suspects then used some unspecified objects to smash the jukebox and the gambling machine.

It is also alleged the suspects took a rifle belonging to the security guard that was on duty, three Samsung cellphones, one Nokia phone and a pack of White Horse whiskey.

In a similar incident, two male suspects dressed in security uniforms broke into a house in Lüdwigsdorf, Windhoek, on Sunday morning and stole money and jewelry, amongst other things.

The suspects reportedly came to the house and held the security guard at gunpoint before entering the house. They allegedly burned open the safe, from where they stole a pistol, N$30 000 and jewelry.

It is reported the homeowner was not at home at the time of the break-in and only arrived at the scene after the incident.