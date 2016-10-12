Elombe Youth Expo preps in full swing

Windhoek

Preparations for the much-anticipated Elombe Youth Expo, which normally attracts hundreds of youth from all corners of the country, are in full swing with the expo scheduled on December 26-27 at Elombe village in Onayena Constituency, Oshikoto Region.

The expo is initiated by the Elombe Art Academy (EAA) and this is the fourth edition this year. It started as the Elombe Annual Youth Festival and changed to the Elombe Youth Expo this year.







“The event has now changed into an expo as many youth have shown an interest in showcasing their handmade products, rather than just having fun,” says organiser and founder of the EAA, Erastus Tsempo. He adds that they want to make the event much bigger every year.

This year the event promises to be exciting and full of different entertainment activities such as musical performances, exhibitions, competitions and a beauty pageant.

Tsempo says that on the first day there will be a football tournament in which teams will compete for the Elombe Youth Cup. On the second day, an exhibition will be hosted by youth who will be selling their handmade products and cultural cuisine and refreshments. The festival will end with a beauty pageant with the girls vying for the Miss Elombe Youth Expo 2016 crown.

Ten exhibition stalls are up for grabs by youth interested to exhibit or sell their products. Tsempo appeals to those who want to be part of the expo to come on board and help where they can.

“We are also looking for sponsors to be part of this event. Locals who want to volunteer in organising the event are also welcome,” he says. Those who are interested may contact the organisers at 0813644597 or 081784242.