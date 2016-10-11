‘Teko Trio’ trial back on roll

Windhoek

While waiting for the Supreme Court to pronounce itself on the issue of the recusal of Judge Maphios Cheda from their trial, former commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Teckla Lameck, and her co-accused are back on the mentions roll for the time being.

Deputy Chief Justice Petrus Damaseb, and Judges of Appeal Dave Smuts and Elton Hoff reserved judgment in the appeal.







Lameck lodged an appeal against the refusal of Judge Cheda to recuse himself from their trial for alleged bias, in her personal capacity as well as on behalf of her co-accused Jerobeam Kongo Mokaxwa and Chinese citizen Yang Fan.

They made the application after they failed to have Judge Cheda remove himself from the trial after he refused to declare certain bank records declared inadmissible.

Judge Cheda in June 2014 dismissed the application and ordered the records admissible.

It was yesterday ordered in the High Court that their trial be moved back to the mentions role before Judge Christi Liebenberg, while they await the outcome of their Supreme Court appeal.

Judge Cheda is currently stationed at the Oshakati High Court. Lameck, who was represented in the appeal by Advocate Raymond Heathcote, SC, argued that Judge Cheda’s decision not to recuse himself flies in the face of impartial justice.

According to him, the judge in essence pre-associated himself with the state when he found that “warrants” issued by a magistrate are admissible, while the defence objected to summonses issued by the ACC director.

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Danie Small who represented the state in the appeal, assisted by State Advocate Jack Eixab, argued that the Supreme Court cannot interfere in a partly heard trial apart from in exigent circumstances. Such circumstances do not exist in the present case, he said.

In his recusal judgment, in response to Lameck’s claim of bias, the judge said that while he did refer to warrants in his judgment on the admissibility of the summonses, it came up because the defence already in their plea explanations made reference to warrants that will be objected to.

Heathcote on the other hand claimed that the judge made a fundamental error when he found that no real evidence of bias exists.

According to Heathcote a “reasonable, objective person would find that a possibility for bias does exist.”

He said irreparable harm could be done to the accused if they are to sit through a criminal trial and be convicted, only to be exonerated on appeal because of the presiding officer’s pre-destined mindset.

According to him the Supreme Court should set aside Judge Cheda’s decision not to recuse himself from the trial, order that the judge recuse himself, and refer the case back to the prosecutor general for a new decision on how to proceed with the matter.

Lameck, Mokaxwa and Yang are accused of committing fraud counting into millions of Namibia Dollars.

The state is alleging that the trio defrauded government and Swapo company Namib Contract Haulage big time.

While Lameck and Mokaxwa are accused of defrauding the Swapo owned company where they worked of at least US$144 000 in the purchase of four tipper trucks, they together with Yang are accused of a range of charges under the Anti-Corruption Act.

It is alleged that Lameck, Mokaxwa and Yang duped government through the Ministry of Finance to pay an inflated price of US$55 348 800 for scanners to be used at airports and border posts.

In fact, the state alleges, the price was inflated with an amount of US$12 828 800 meant as ‘commission’ for Teko Trading that facilitated the transaction.

The other charges – Lameck faces 18, Mokaxwa 12 and Yang 6 – relate to transgressions of the Immigration Control Act, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and further contraventions of the Anti-Corruption Act.