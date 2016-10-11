Hamutenya to be laid to rest on Saturday

Windhoek

Liberation icon and Swapo stalwart Hidipo Hamutenya will be laid to rest this Saturday, family spokesperson Tuliameni Kalomoh confirmed at a press briefing yesterday.

Kalomoh announced that Hamutenya’s widow, Nangula, their children and the rest of the family have decided to arrange for eulogies from friends to be delivered as from yesterday to Thursday.







“At the memorial service only President Hage Geingob and one family member will give eulogies that night. Of course there will be other speakers but only those two will be the main speakers,” explained Kalomoh.

The speakers lined up for eulogies include Andrew Kanime, Estelle de Bruyn, Leake Hangala, Bob Kandetu, Gwen Lister, Fluksman Samuels, Ben Hawanga, Jesaya Nyamu, Kazenambo Kazenambo, Christie Benade and Maureen Hinda.

Regarding the status of the funeral, he said: “We read in the media about the status of his burial. The President has given an offer and the family is considering the offer.”

“All that I am authorised to say is to confirm that the government will make its statement on the [burial] status the late Hamutenya will be accorded.”

Also, Kalomoh said the memorial service will be held on Friday at a venue to be announced by the government in due course.