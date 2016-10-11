Cop stabs another to death

Ongwediva

A male police officer died at the hands of another police officer when he was stabbed with a beer bottle in the neck in the early hours of yesterday at Oshakati in Oshana Region.

According to the acting regional commander, Deputy Commissioner Karel Theron, the incident occurred at the deceased’s room at the police barracks in Oshakati.







A 35-year-old sergeant was arrested shortly after the incident and is expected to appear in court today.

The deceased was a 26-year-old constable.

Theron said the suspect stormed into the deceased’s room at midnight with a bottle of beer in his hand while the deceased was with his girlfriend.

“Allegedly the deceased confronted the suspect as to why he did not knock. He pushed him out of his room and he (the suspect) then got furious when his bottle of beer fell on the ground and broke,” said Theron.

He allegedly then picked up the broken bottle and struck the deceased with it in the neck.

“The deceased tried to dive out of the way but the suspect was hard at work to make sure he beat him. Even the girlfriend of the deceased tried to stop the fight but he (suspect) chased the lady with a broken bottle,” said the deputy commissioner.

It is further alleged the suspect came back to the deceased’s living quarters and fought with him after the girlfriend ran away.

According to Theron, another police officer who came to stop the fight took the victim to hospital where he was declared dead shortly after admission.

The deceased was from the San community and originally hailed from Gobabis in Omaheke Region. The next of kin were yet to be informed.