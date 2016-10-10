SME training welcomed in Omaruru

Windhoek

Bank Windhoek and the Omaruru Constituency Youth Forum last week concluded another round of small-and-medium-size (SME) business training for young entrepreneurs in the town.

The SME workshop was attended by 18 participants and took place over the course of two sessions, each being two days.







The workshop consisted of four modules, which included lectures and exercises on the basic business cycle, managing risks (selling on credit), making financial decisions, managing cash flow and basic record keeping, negotiation skills, marketing skills, production techniques, supply and demand and advance record keeping.

After the first two modules participants were given a refund of their registration fee as a loan to go back and start a small business of which they were required to report back in the third and fourth modules. They also shared the challenges they faced, including the business risks they took on during the process.

“I would really like to thank Bank Windhoek for making this workshop possible, as without their support, we would not have accomplished so much,” said, Serron Nghoshi, Chairperson of the Omaruru Constituency Youth Forum.

“Bank Windhoek believes that by empowering entrepreneurs, the Bank makes a valuable contribution to the development of essential skills required to start your own business,” said Riaan van Rooyen, Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Strategy and Sustainability.