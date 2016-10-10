Hengari awarded IPM MD of the Year

Windhoek

Zelna Hengari walked away with the IPM Managing Director of the Year award at the 6th annual Institute of People Management Excellence Gala Dinner. Her award was accepted on her behalf by Corporate Communications Manager, Mufaro Nesango, who conveyed her sincere appreciation. The glamorous event took place at the Hilton Hotel, and was part of the two-day IPM conference.

The IPM Excellence Gala Dinner celebrates and recognises human resource (HR) professionals who have excelled during the past year.







Lea Namholo, HR Director at the Bank of Namibia was awarded with the IPM HR Director of the Year award for her outstanding work. Kondjeni Haufiku, HR & Administration Manager at Millennium Investment Holdings walked away with the IPM HR Business Partner of the Year award for her outstanding work in setting up the entire HR department from scratch and having done so credibly well.

Regto Ndemufayo from Labour Rights Namibia was awarded the IPM HR Centre of Excellence Practitioner of the Year award while MMI Holdings Namibia took the IPM HR Centre of Excellence award for their outstanding Cadet Learnership Programme initiative.

Nomad Spa was awarded as the IPM company that employs the most persons that are differently abled and for its outstanding training initiative of training visually impaired persons from disadvantaged communities to become massage therapist at Nomad Spa.

At the event, IPM President Tim Ekandjo congratulated all the winners, and hoped that their accolades will inspire the rest.

Jerry Muadinohamba was the keynote speaker at the event while NAMAs award winning artist, Ann Singer, entertained attendees with her beautiful songs. Muadinohamba spoke at length about the leadership crisis in Namibia, citing different examples of parastatals with acting managing directors. He also emphasised the need for the leaders of today to trust their people and to give them opportunities that will challenge them to become the very best they can be.

“Somebody believed in me many years ago and gave me an opportunity – today we don’t believe in each other and all we want to do is bring each other down,” he remarked.

This year’s conference was attended by over 200 delegates and 17 exhibitors and boasted an inspiring line-up of local and international speakers.

The 6th annual IPM conference was sponsored by MTC, New Era and NUST.