School goes without water for weeks

Rundu

Katjinakatji Combined School, situated along the Rundu-Grootfontein road in Mankupi Constituency in Kavango West Region, has been without water since the beginning of September to date, a situation that has been described by both learners and teachers as unbearable, as they have to walk long distances to nearby bushes to relieve themselves when nature calls.

The combined school with a student population of 884 learners, 35 teachers and classes from pre-school to Grade 12, depends on a community borehole for its water needs, but the borehole belongs to the community.







“This is the fifth week now – we used to fetch water from nearby villages which is nine kilometres away, and sometimes from nearby farms. The regional office informed us that they are looking for tankers to bring water as from tomorrow,” confirmed the school’s principal, Phinias Munango.

Some concerned community members have informed New Era this untenable situation is indeed affecting learning and teaching, especially of the Grade 10s and 12s.

According to Katjinakatji circuit inspector Kosmas Katura, the situation was discussed on Monday and a temporary solution was decided – that the ministry of education supplies water in bulk using tankers and containers.

“But that is not a permanent solution. They have been catered for already. Water containers will be brought to the school tomorrow. The school depends on the community borehole as it does not have a borehole. The issue is at the regional office level now,” Katura said.