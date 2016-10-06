Khomas boxers enjoy smooth preparations

Windhoek

The recent preparatory workout for the National Championships Tournament held in the capital by the Khomas Boxing Federation (KBF) proved a huge success and organisers have promised that the next tourney would be bigger and better.

The tournament, which was held last Saturday in Windhoek at Zoo Park, saw amateur boxers from both the Khomas and Oshana regions battling it out for top honours. They were well received by the massive crowd that came to support the youngsters.







In total, the boxing tournament attracted more than 48 boxers from both regions. The aim of the event was to keep the boxers fit and ready while they await the Namibia Boxing Federation’s announcement of the date for this year’s National Championships Tournament.

According to KBF spokesperson, Imms Moses, the various winners in the different categories were awarded with medals and trophies for their hard work. He however expressed concern over the patchy rewards given to the officials that handled the bouts.

“We could not reward the officials handsomely as we didn’t have any sponsor. But with the little resources that we pooled as organisers of the event, plus a bit of money from a few generous people, we at least managed to give a little something to the referees and also provide accommodation to the visiting boxers, as well as food for them,” said Moses.

Impressed with the turnout of last weekend’s event, Moses said the federation would be hosting another preparatory tournament also in Windhoek, but will be inviting Erongo Region this time around.