Resettlement committees urged to work hard

Keetmanshoop

//Karas Regional Governor Lucia Basson says the regional resettlement committees are of utmost importance in achieving the resettlement objectives, as set out by the land reform ministry.

She stressed the importance of the committees, saying they not only help identify beneficiaries, but also act as a bridge between government and various communities they represent and it is, therefore, imperative that those appointed are committed to their tasks.







Addressing an induction training workshop for members of the Land Reform Advisory Commission (LRAC) Resettlement Committees for both the //Karas and Hardap regions, Basson noted that the members of these committees have a huge task and responsibility ahead of them to ensure those in need of land, who meet the requirements are resettled.

She reminded them of what the huge task ahead requires, saying it will require a lot from them and they should be ready to play a crucial role in the land reform process through scrutinising and selecting deserving resettlement beneficiaries, adding that land allocation brings development to local communities.

“It requires commitment and personal sacrifice for all of us to ensure that tangible development takes place in our communities and Namibia at large,” she said and urged the committees to carry out their functions effectively and to the satisfaction of the commission and the Land Reform Ministry.

As chairperson of //Karas LRAC Resettlement Committee Basson called on the members to form communication links between the communities they represent and the government and to present resettlement issues timeously before the LRAC resettlement committees, as well as give the necessary feedback to all stakeholders they represent on the progress of the resettlement programme.

Speaking to New Era afterwards, secretary to the LRAC Peter Ndeilenga said the two-day workshop is aimed at empowering the new and old members with the necessary skills and knowledge that will enable them to carry out their functions properly.

“This is to provide them with the capacity to carry out their functions more effectively and efficiently,” he indicated.

The two-day induction workshop held at Keetmanshoop ended yesterday.