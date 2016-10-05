New board…

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) yesterday announced its newly appointed board members. They are (from left) Barbara Omoregie (Director), Patrick Kauta (Chairman), Minister of Mines and Energy, Obeth Kandjoze, Anna Libana (Deputy Chairperson), Lorentha Harases (Director) and Dr Roger Swart (Director). Namcor is a legally enacted entity under the Namibian Companies Act of 1973 with the Government of the Republic of Namibia as its sole shareholder. Under the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act of 1991, Namcor was given the mandate to carry out reconnaissance, exploration and production operations, either on its own or in partnership with other organisations in the industry.





