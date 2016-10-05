Expect a ragbag of announcements tomorrow – JJD….Tafel Lager sponsorship mooted

Windhoek

Without giving much away on the progress made so far in finding a new league sponsor, chairman of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) Johnny ‘JJD’ Doeseb yesterday encouraged Namibians to prepare themselves for a

smorgasbord of announcements regarding the state of premiership football and the way forward.

In an informative interview with New Era Sport, Doeseb – who vowed to make a sponsorship announcement this week as well – again promised to keep his word regarding a formal announcement on a new league sponsor and future plans for the league.







Doeseb is today expected to hold a marathon meeting with members of the NPL’s Management Committee (MC),

where they will iron out a few imperative issues before mapping out the road ahead.

After concluding today’s meeting with the league’s MC, Doeseb will tomorrow also hold a meeting with the NPL’s Board of Governors (BoG) in what would be the last and decisive gathering, where all members of the league’s set-up would be expected to take a collective stand on the immediate future of the NPL.

“Yes I can confirm that I will be meeting with members of the MC and BoG between today and tomorrow. In fact, I’m

already driving to Windhoek now as we speak. I have to bring to your attention that after Thursday’s meeting with the BoG, I will make my final announcement with regard to a new league sponsor and the way forward,” said Doeseb.

Pressed on what Namibians should expect as far as tomorrow’s announcement is concerned, Doeseb dug his heels in

saying anything should be awaited. “Without really giving away too much, let me just say Namibians should

expect anything, from bad to good news. It will be a mixed announcement – let me put it that way. Just after finishing our BoG meeting I will immediately hold a press conference to make our final decision public via the media.”

On the new sponsor – although it’s not yet official – sources at Football House let it slip that the NPL was

engaged in somehow fruitful talks with Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL). Efforts to bring Tafel Lager on board

were at an advanced stage and only a few technicalities were pending.