DTS clinches Outdoor Premier Hockey League

Windhoek

The DTS men’s team and the Windhoek Old Boys Sport Club (WOBSC) women side are the winners of this year’s Bank Windhoek Outdoor Hockey Premier League titles in their respective categories.

Having already clinched the prestigious trophy in 2015, the DTS men's team took top honours again, but this time they were pushed all the way by a determined WOBSC side.







After ten hard fought games throughout the season, DTS accumulated 30 points, a single point more than their closest rivals. WOBSC was, however, the more effective side, ending the league with a goal difference of plus 38 compared to DTS’s 19.

Etienne de Villiers did most of the damage with an incredible 20 goals to his name, while his team-mate Dylan Finch added another 19 to the WOBSC statistics.

DTS didn’t produce a major goal-scoring feast, but their defence was the key to their title defence. At the end, they only conceded a mere three goals and didn’t lose a single game. Third place went to Unam.

The WOBSC women’s side had a less nail-biting league campaign as they secured their second title in a row, well ahead of the rest of the field when they ended on 35 points, eleven ahead of second-placed Saints. WOBSC women’s side didn’t lose a single match and only conceded a single goal.

Unam’s Lidia Simon was the women’s top goal scorer with 9 goals, but it wasn’t enough to make her team, which eventually ended in third place, battle for the title.

Meanwhile, DTS completed their incredible outdoor season when the men’s reserve team came out on top in the reserve league, well ahead of WOBSC and Unam. Sedtric Makati was top goal scorer, finding the back of the net on twelve occasions.

In the women’s reserve division there was no stopping the masters. Saints finished three points adrift in second place while WOBSC took third. The 18 goals of Melissa Gillies of Saints were the most scored by a single player.