Eleven-year-old dies in car crash, 13 seriously injured

Keetmanshoop

An 11-year-old girl’s life was tragically cut short when she died on the scene after the car she was traveling in overturned on the B1 road.

The accident occurred about 20 kilometres from Tses on Sunday when the right front tyre and one rear tyre of the vehicle they were in burst. The driver soon lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, killing the girl instantly.







Thirteen other passengers, including the driver, were seriously injured. The deceased was identified as Jovanie Goliath and a case of reckless driving and culpable homicide has been opened.

Meanwhile in crime related news, three suspects have been arrested here after being found in possession of 50 Mandrax tablets, worth N$2500. The suspects, Marly Blaauw, 44, Regideen Rooi, 29, and Patrick Philander, 43, were arrested on Friday and charged with dealing in prohibited and dependence-producing drugs.

Another suspect was also arrested for dealing in drugs after police reportedly found a parcel packed in a suspicious manner in the suspect’s vehicle.

Upon closer inspection 21 bags of cannabis were found in the vehicle. A 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court this week.