Nedbank staff graduate from MDP

Windhoek

Nedbank Namibia in March launched an in-house strategic staff development initiative in collaboration with the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

The Management Development Programme (MDP) intends to build leadership and management effectiveness. It focused on tried and tested subjects and competencies for modern talented managers and leaders to thrive.







The 19 Nedbank staff members, comprised of managers and legal advisors, successfully graduated from the six-month long programme last week.

The MDP is part of Nedbank’s Human Capital Development Programme whose core purpose is to provide young Namibian professionals with learning and development opportunities in banking.

It significantly feeds into the identification, development and retention of talent in the business.

Nedbank managing director Lionel Matthews at the graduation ceremony said the world of banking is becoming increasingly complex and it is therefore paramount that we improve our leadership and skills capabilities so as to better navigate this growing complexity.

“The importance of encouraging creativity, rewarding the commercial spirit and prioritising customer-centricity is more important now than ever before,” he said.