Nedbank announces 4th winner in Win Your Share Competition

Windhoek

Clarence Katjazengi works as an engineer within the Civil Works Municipal Services department of the City of Windhoek. Clarence is also a Nedbank client, who has a Home Loan account and now Clarence is N$50 000 better off after his name was drawn in the bank’s September Win Your Share of N$1 million competition.

A Nedbank client since March this year, Clarence says he could not believe his ears when contacted by the Katutura Branch officials to inform him that he had won through the competition.







“With me, I had to see it first before I could believe it. At this point I am speechless because this feels like a fairytale. It is an honour to win this money through this competition and I am going to use my winnings for upgrades and renovations to my house,” said the father of three, who originates from Aminuis.

Clarence is the 4th Nedbank client to win through the Win Your Share competition. In July, Bartholomeus Hango became the 1st winner through the competition. He is from Windhoek.

In July, Sven Deetlef from Walvis Bay became the 2nd winner and in August Teodor Nantinda from Ondangwa was announced as the 3rd winner. They each won N$50 000 through the competition that is open to both existing and new Nedbank clients.

The competition will run until March next year and two lucky Nedbank clients will each walk away with N$250 000 in November this year and in February next year in what is called ‘the Grand Prize Draw’.

The ‘Win Your Share of N$1 million’ giveaway is an incentive to our existing and new clients who are helping our bank climb the competitive ladder. As a bank, we are in the process of improving our competitive position because we offer some of the most competitive services within our market,” head of Nedbank marketing and communications Gernot de Klerk said.