European Film Festival starts on Wednesday

Windhoek

The European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) Cluster Namibia presents the fifth EUNIC Film Festival in Windhoek from October 5 to 12.

This year’s festival will screen 12 movies from 11 European countries and one from Namibia on a wide range of topics, including migration and solidarity, subjects of utmost important in the current international context.







For the second year in a row a Namibian film will be screened at the festival, as a way of promoting the cultural cooperation between the EU and Namibia. The festival will officially open on Wednesday, October 5 at 19h00 at the Diogo Cão Language Centre at the Windhoek International School with a Spanish movie entitled ‘Hassan’s Way’.

The rest of the week, festivalgoers can look forward to a versatile and entertaining programme of feature films, featuring essential aspects of migration and solidarity.

As in previous years, all screenings are free of charge and presented in original language versions, with English subtitles. Films will be screened at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), the Goethe Institut, the Diogo Cão Language Centre at the Windhoek International School and for the first time this year at UN Plaza in Katutura.

EUNIC is the network of the international cultural relations institutes from the member states of the European Union. Formed in 2006, it has 34 members from 28 countries.

EUNIC Cluster Namibia is composed of the British Council, Diogo Cão Portuguese Language Centre, Franco–Namibian Cultural Centre and Goethe Institut, as well as the embassies of Finland and Spain.

For the 2016 festival, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Flanders, Italy, and Romania are also present through their diplomatic missions in South Africa. The EUNIC Film Festival is facilitated with the collaboration of the European Union Delegation to Namibia.