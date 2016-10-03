Business leaders meet to debate role in Harambee

Windhoek

Namibia’s influential business leaders from different sectors of the economy have congregated in Swakopmund to devise strategies to enhance the Namibian economy.

The chief executive of the Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), Tarah Shaanika, told New Era the meeting was called by the NCCI to deliberate on the impact the Harambee Prosperity Plan will have on the country’s economic growth and the role, which organised business can play in its implementation.







“Our economy is not growing at a rate that will help us to create the necessary capacity to meaningfully reduce unemployment and poverty levels to the point where we can eradicate it completely. We think business can play a critical role in that process and we want to find ways of enhancing that role,” Shaanika said.

The business leaders are expected to develop proposals on creating structures that would allow the entire Namibian business sector to speak with one voice on issues facing the economy.

“The NCCI is aware of the difficulties facing our economy currently and we would like to engage our members to see how business can become a more effective partner to the government in addressing such difficulties,” said Shaanika.

Business leaders will further consider ways to strengthen and intensify public private sector dialogue with a view to create a more favourable business climate in the country that would make a positive impact on economic growth and employment opportunities creation.