Aimwata comes out tops in Lucky Star Marathon

Walvis Bay

Female athlete Ottilie Aimwata claimed overall first place in the 31st and final edition of the annual Lucky Star Marathon and Cycling Tour in excellent weather conditions in Walvis Bay on Saturday.

Aimwata took 2 hours, 50 minutes and 22 seconds to cross the finishing line in the grueling 42-kilometre road race that wound its way through the B2 road linking Swakopmund to Walvis Bay to conclude at the Jan Wilkens Stadium in Walvis Bay.







Evergreen roadrunner Pinehas Embashu won the 21-kilometre road race in an astonishing time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 23 seconds. In the 10 kilometre race, Rainhold Thomas showed his competitors a clean pair of heels to break the tape on 32 minutes, zero seconds.

Leading Namibian cyclist Drikus Coetzee proved too strong for his challengers, as he cycled his way to victory in the 105 kilometre long road race in a time of 2 hours, 53 minutes and 50 seconds.

Meanwhile, the event’s principal sponsor, Lucky Star, has announced that it would no longer fund the annual coastal sporting bonanza that has been over the years organised by Etosha Fishing, as its primary social responsibility programme.