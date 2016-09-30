Model Shida ventures into business

Windhoek

Miss SRM took place in Yinchuan in China at the beginning of this month. She also had an opportunity to model at some fashion shows in Xian, with other 50 international contestants before the main event. “I was so surprised to win such titles. What made me stand out from 50 contestants is that, I believed it was about being myself, but most importantly not forgetting simple things like greeting in the morning, assisting to help and being friendly to others all times,” she says.

Shida says being an international model requires hard work. “I have my five steps that I always use to succeed such as researching about pageants that I attend; training to get my body in a good shape; learning how to walk perfectly straight in heels and by cleaning my body all the times,” she says. This was her third time in China and she has learned so much, including eating healthy food, and eating with chopsticks. “I have also learned on how to work hard and cope with serious people like the Chinese,” she says.







Her winnings has paved the way for her into business, opening her new business, Shida’s Beauty Spa Designs in Walvis Bay next week. Miss SRM was her last pageant for 2016, but giving up on her career, not yet. “If I get another opportunity to keep my Namibian flag high and share more about my beautiful land with other countries, I will go for it,” says Shida.

She started international modeling in 2014 when she met the CEO of Vision Modeling, Renata Hranova, who trained her and made it possible for her to model at many international pageants. “My advice to young models is that before taking such major steps going overseas, to make sure you have education and qualifications because beauty fades away and eventually one has to get old and fat, which you cannot be a model anymore.”