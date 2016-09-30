Blue Waters – The Legacy Lives On’… as the Birds celebrate 80 years of excellence

Windhoek

History is in the making as coastal giants and hosts Blue Waters Sports Club celebrate a milestone through a host of mouth-watering cultural activities at the club’s sports grounds in Kuisebmond this afternoon.

Programme leader King Mandume Muatunga unveiled a bumper menu for the two-day event as the three-tie sports club (football, netball and cricket) take revelers down memory lane, with old stalwarts Ben Amathila, Uwe Bachman, Two-Bo Ihulu, Tommy Ushona, Om Titus Shilongo, Ruben Shoonga and many others, to take turns to relive the club’s stinking rich history in detail.







The programme includes six group discussions that will see carefully selected members unveil the Birds’ untold history and how the seasiders weathered the storm under trying circumstances during the club’s infant years, as a curtain raiser to the main event the following day.

Action moves to the spacious Kuisebmond stadium the following day with several activities lined up. Local muso Whannie Jansen, accompanied by well-known saxophonist Toney Janga and soloist Sledge Kanime, will entertain the crowd with a repertoire of golden oldies.

Dozens of high-profile personalities are to exchange turns delivering speeches while revisiting the history of this great sporting institution. The club from the Atlantic Ocean has been growing in leaps and bounds over the years since its inception in 1937.

The gathering will be attended by the club’s current and former players while the Birds’ very first Miss Blue Waters, the gorgeous Dolly Nashadih, will also be attendance to add flavour to the event.