On-board at FNB

Dina Uiras and Vasti Nuule have been welcomed to FNB as Senior Internal Audit Manager and IT Specialist Auditor respectively. Dina holds a Chartered Accountant (NAM), Bcompt Honors/ CTA, and Management Development Program (USB) qualification. She will be responsible for ensuring they deliver on the audit plan, while coaching and training her team. Vasti, as the new IT Specialist Auditor, says that her main responsibilities include planning and performing IT audits for the Group. “I will analyse and evaluate the Group’s IT structure, operations, policies and software. This is to help identify ways in which our IT environment and systems can better meet our needs and ensure that they are working properly to achieve the business goals.” She holds a Bachelor in Information Technology Systems Administration and Networks qualification and she is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).