September 29, 2016

by Staff Reporter

Fistball League ends on high note

Windhoek

The finals of the Bank Windhoek Fistball League concluded on Saturday with Cohen 1 and SKW 2 clinching the championship titles in their respective divisions.

In the semifinal of the A-division, titleholder SKW-1 faced the second team of Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) and right from the start SKW-1 showed no mercy, giving CFC-2 a difficult time. SKW-1 won the playoff by 4-0 sets.

Meanwhile, CFC 1, who qualified for the final beforehand, was ready for SKW 1 – who took the first set and the spectators were now guaranteed an exciting final.

Unimpressed with the loss in the first set, CFC 1 countered and managed to pull one set back. CFC-1 gainedconfidence by narrowly winning the second and thirds sets, setting the score at 3-1.

In the fifth set it seemed as if the CFC-1 would roll over SKW 1 with a comfortable lead of 8-5. However, SKW 1 made a good comeback to win the set 11-9. With tension running high, CFC 1 won a further set and only needed one more to the clinch the championship.

When the final whistle blew, Rico Kühnle-Kreitz thundered a serve through the defense of SKW-1 to make it 5-3 in sets and to seal their first championship win since 1995.

In the first match of the national B-league, CFC 4 faced DTS and CFC managed to win the match. In other action, CFC-3 battled it out against SFC from the coast in the semifinal.

SFC dominated the match as CFC 3 had trouble in building up their game. Only one set was won by CFC. The final score was 4-1 in favour of SFC who advanced to the final.

In the final against SKW 2, SFC could not cope with the spikes of Michael Baas leading to a final score of 5-1 in favour SKW-2. The Player of the Day trophy went to Mark Roesener from CFC 2.

The National Cup will be played on November 5 at Cohen Fistball Club. Meanwhile, the only international accredited Namibian referee, P.V. Steinkopff, will travel to Cape Town from October 14-16 to officiate at the Club World Club.

