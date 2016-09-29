Best-selling Mercedes-Benz Sprinter now offers even more payload

Mercedes-Benz Vans is expanding the product range of its Sprinter to include a new variant with a permissible gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 5.5 tons. This represents an increase in payload of almost half a ton, a record level in this weight class.

Logistics, trade sectors, service providers, construction companies, local authorities, fire brigades, the long-distance taxi industry, rescue services or bus companies – various sectors require maximum payload in order to master their given tasks as effectively as possible. The new version of the Sprinter is also ideal for small and medium-sized companies in the craft and business sectors and fleet customers in the areas of parcel services, car rental and commerce.

With the new permissible GVW of 5.5 tons, the Sprinter ensures maximum availability by being operational –always and everywhere. This clearly confirms that the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter displays leadership that pays off for its customers in all the segments it operates in.

“As Mercedes-Bens Vans, we pride ourselves on always being in constant communication with our customers. We know that some of them operate in weight-sensitive areas and they have often expressed a demand for a version with a higher payload. That is why we are launching a new Sprinter variant to include a permissible gross vehicle weight of 5.5 tons,” says Vusi Vusani, Product and Marketing Manager for Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The new weight variant closes the gap between Mercedes-Benz vans and light-duty trucks. The Sprinter with a gross vehicle weight of 5.5 tons already offers the payload of a light-duty truck. At the same time, it benefits from the convenient entrance, the seat positioning and the driving dynamics of a van.

The higher permissible GVW is accompanied by a corresponding rise in permissible axle loads. The maximum permissible front axle load on the Sprinter rises from 1950 kg for the previous reinforced variant to a current level of 2100 kg. The maximum rear axle load increases from 3500 kg to 3600 kg. This provides the Sprinter with adequate axle load reserves, even in the event of uneven weight distribution.

Payload for panel van rises to record level in its class

The increase in permissible GVW from 5 tons to 5.5 tons benefits the vehicle’s payload, which rises by around 400 kg in all variants, thereby attaining a record level in certain vehicle configurations.

The Sprinter as a chassis with cab attains the substantial load-bearing capacity of around 3400 kg. As a panel van with high roof and standard wheelbase, the Mercedes-Benz 5.5 ton Sprinter with a six-cylinder diesel engine attains a payload of up to 2900 kg – no other panel van in this weight class is able to carry a higher load.

The 5.5 t Sprinter 519 CDI engine boasts an output rating of 140 kW (190 hp). This engine is paired as standard with the ECO Gear six-speed transmission to transfer the power to the driven rear axle. The 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission with torque converter is available as an option.