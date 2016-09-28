Uutoni moves up on WBO world ratings

Windhoek

Namibian boxer Japhet Uutoni has improved his WBO world rating days ahead of his WBO Jnr Flyweight International title defence fight against opponent Twalib Tuza from Tanzania.

Uutoni has moved from number 8 to number 7 on the latest rankings and another win in next month’s fight against Tuza will definitely throw him right into the world’s Top 3, where he will improve his chances of vying for a world title.

Uutoni will defend his title against Tuza on October 8 at Windhoek Country Club.

Uutoni goes into this fight with an impressive record of 12 fights, 11 wins and only 1 loss, while his opponent boasts a record of 18 fights, 15 wins and 3 losses.

The big question on October 8 will be whether the Namibian can improve his record to 12 wins or whether the Tanzanian can improve his record to 16 wins.

“This fight is of paramount importance to Uutoni. We are aware that the Junior Flyweight world title is vacant at the moment and a win therefore means everything if we have any ambitions to fight for the world title in future”, said promoter Nestor Tobias.

On his part, Uutoni had this to say: “I know the importance of the fight, what it means now and going into the future. I take nothing away from my opponent, he comes in this fight with more fights, but I am more than ready just like a lion is always ready to catch its prey. I want to invite all boxing fans to crowd the Country Club to give us all the motivation we will need on the night.”

The Champions in Action Part 7 fight is proudly sponsored by MTC. VIP tables sell for N$10 000, while general tickets sell for N$300.