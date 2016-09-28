SPYL must welcome back ‘Swapo four’ – Khomas youth

Windhoek

The Khomas branch of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has urged its national youth leadership to officially welcome back the so-called ‘Swapo four’ – Dr Elijah Ngurare, Job Amupanda, George Kambala and Dimbulukeni Nauyoma – who survived being kicked out of the ruling party for good.

This comes after the four successfully challenged their expulsion from the party through the court, which ruled their party and youth league membership be reinstated.

However, acting SPYL secretary Veikko Nekundi indicated the regional structure should table the proposal at the next SPYL central committee (CC) meeting, which is yet to be called by the national executive committee (NEC).

At a briefing yesterday, the wing’s Khomas regional spokesperson Sam Hamupolo congratulated the party’s senior leadership for welcoming Ngurare, Amupanda, Kambala and Nauyoma back into the stable.

“Thus, we humbly call on our SPYL CC to hold a meeting and do same as soon as possible,” said Hamupolo. “There should be no reason for delay as these comrades never defected to any other political party during the most difficult times of their very young political careers,” he said, adding:

“After all, Swapo party is the winner.”

Hamupolo stressed that “nobody should become bigger than the party”. “We should all serve our meaningful diverse purposes and yet leave the party standing much stronger and better equipped when we depart.”

According to him, of late they have noticed with concern some SPYL leaders distancing themselves from the process of fully implementing new amendments to the party’s constitution.

“We again call on the SPYL CC to pronounce itself on the harmonization of the SPYL constitution with that of the mother body.”

He added that the region is concerned with the waning of “cadre unity” up to national level. Hamupolo demanded that the SPYL CC lead the “promotion and maintenance of the spirit of party harmony and camaraderie to revitalize its popularity, trust and growth”.

“The SPYL must remain a vigilant, active, revolutionary and militant transmitting belt of the party through unity of purpose. After all, Swapo is the people and the people are Swapo.”

At the same event, Hamupolo also said that President Hage Geingob has settled in well after a successful election campaign – “and it is now time for introspection”. On sports, he said the current NFA saga is a very disappointing situation and if not handled with the necessary care and urgency it might cause serious social implications.

Regarding the Swapo Party School he anticipates that proper training and guidance of future leaders will entrench a sense of loyalty and allegiance to the party and country. According to him, recently they have unfortunately noticed the party’s media influence waning largely due to the non-functionality of the Swapo media machinery. He advised that the party mouthpiece, Namibia Today newspaper, come to life, NamPrint printing press be reestablished and Radio Energy be “afforded” back into party hands.

Hamupolo also expressed concern over talks about listing some, if not all, state-owned-enterprises (SOEs) on the Namibia Stock Exchange. On the looming teachers’ strike, he urged the government to reconsider its position and ensure a speedy amicable solution to avoid an undesirable situation. Meanwhile, acting SPYL secretary Nekundi said the SPYL’s leadership took note of what Hamupolo said.

“It must be noted that such practice is tantamount to the creation of anarchy and a constitution-less organisation which shall not be tolerated in SPYL,” Nekundi said.

“It is our conviction that a structure at that level ought to know of the intra-communication channels and means within the SPYL and for sure they know that internal communication is not through press conferences.” Nekundi stressed that the SPYL constitution can only be amended by the wing’s congress and not through back-door amendments.

“The SPYL held its last CC meeting on February 27, 2016, and that is exactly in line with its constitution which states that the SPYL shall have at least one CC meeting per year.”

“If there exists a need for additional meeting, formalities and reasons to call such must be adhered to.”

He added: “The content of the press conference will be discussed at our NEC meeting this Friday and appropriate action will be taken.”