Sixth IPM Conference starts today

Windhoek

The 6th Annual Institute of People Management of Namibia Conference is scheduled to kick off today and will run for two days at a Windhoek hotel.

This year’s conference is themed ‘Championing a Culture of Excellence’, and the will officially be opened by Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa.

This year’s conference boasts a rich line-up of local and international speakers. Notable figures on the list include Timothy Webster Maurice, an acclaimed author of three brand leadership books, who shuttles between New York and South Africa. He specialises in personal branding, design and psychology and has been a weekly columnist for South Africa’s Star Newspaper for ten years and Destiny Magazine for seven years.

His latest book ‘Personovation-Re-inventing your Personal Brand’ explores the power of personal branding and offers advise on how everyone can innovate their personal brand to achieve their goals. Dr Ngao Motsei is a partner at Heidrick and Struggles and a member of the global Leadership Consulting Practice. Her presentation will focus on ‘Accelerating performance, the drive and drag factors’ and will definitely be an engagement to look forward to.

Among the local speakers are Dr Michael Akuupa, Director of the Labour Research and Resource Institute (LaRRI), who will give the delegates an overview of current industrial relations, trends and challenges.

Enzy Kaura-Ndjavera’s presentation on ‘Social media’s influence on employee productivity’ will definitely be something to look forward to, given Namibia’s active use of social media.

In light of the current moratorium on salary increases in the public sector, coupled with salary ceilings for CEO’s, Julia Muetudhana’s presentation on ‘Remuneration in the public sector’ is expected to be fiercely debated.

Organisers of the event have also confirmed that Jerry Muadinohamba will be a guest speaker at the 6th IPM Excellence gala dinner, scheduled for the evening of September 28.

The gala dinner will take place at a WIndhoek hotel at 19h00. The purpose of dinner event is to reward and recognise individuals and companies that have excelled in their responsibilities.

Awards at the conference are to be given in the following categories: Best IPM CEO of the Year, Best IPM Director, Best IPM HR Partner, Best IPM HR Practitioner, Best IPM Centre of Excellence, Best IPM Company Employing Most Students and Best IPM Company Employing Most Persons who are Differently Abled. Multiple NAMA award-winning artist Ann Singer is scheduled to entertain guests at the gala dinner. As usual, IPM will also have space for exhibitors who wish to market their products and services to the delegates at the conference.

“We are excited about this year’s conference, and creating opportunities to firstly bring our HR professionals together to network, share ideas and discuss issues that are pertinent to our national development”, concluded IPM president Tim Ekandjo.

The IPM Conference is sponsored by MTC, New Era and the Namibia University of Science and Technology.