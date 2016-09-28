NHU crown various Bank Windhoek League winners

Windhoek

The Namibian Hockey Union (NHU) recently crowned this year’s champions and runner’s-up of the Bank Windhoek Schools League, which saw some of the most promising development teams of the capital taking each other on from June 1 to August 16.

In the Under-13 Boys A-Division, Windhoek Afrikaans Privaatskool-A took top honours ahead of Windhoek Gymnasium-A. The B-section was won by Saints, while Pionierspark had to settle for second place. There was no stopping Windhoek Gymnasium in the Under-13 girls age group as they secured the overall win. St Paul’s held on to take second place.

The two schools switched places in other B-category encounters, as St Paul’s was the better of the teams in this category, edging past Windhoek Gymnasium. Windhoek Gymnasium’s next win came when their Under-10 girls secured the top stop in the A class. St Paul’s-A shared second place with Parkies in the Under-10 group.

“The NHU wishes to thank Bank Windhoek for their continued support for hockey, especially at grass root level and for Junior Schools. Without such a sponsor, hockey would not be able to spread its wings within the community,” said NHU president Marc Nel.

“Hockey has become one of the five identified sports codes in Namibia, which have been prioritised by the Ministry of Youth and Sport and could only grow throughout all regions of Namibia with the assistance of the Ministry and Bank Windhoek.”

“Only through the development of hockey through junior school will we be able to strengthen the depth of our sport throughout Namibia and also eventually on national and international levels. I also wish to congratulate all the winners in their different leagues. May this be the beginning of aspirations of higher achievements in the future. A big thank you also to the organising committee of the Junior League. You did a sterling job. It’s much appreciated”, Nel said.