Namib Mills Free of Charge Initiative takes on 64 more charities

Windhoek

Over the past decade, Namib Mills has been supporting 213 registered charity organisations throughout the country. These institutions and their beneficiaries, which includes children, orphans and pensioners, receive basic food stuff on a monthly basis from the Namib Mills Free of Charge Initiative.

It is important to Namib Mills to not only focus on quality products, excellent customer service and meeting all stakeholders needs, but also to live in accordance with our brand promise of – Feeding the Nation.

Through the Free of Charge initiative, Namib Mills and its employees work tirelessly to enrich the hearts of those who do not have access to basic food on a daily basis. Being a responsible corporate citizen, the company is committed to Namibia and supports the countries fight against poverty alleviation and eradication.

This year the company has undergone another call for interested charities to register for the Free of Charge Initiative and another 64 charities has been added, making the total amount of organisations registered with the scheme 277.

With the addition of these institutions, roughly 20 000 people are given food on an annual basis. These overall donations amount to 300 tonnes of basic food, which includes but is not limited to (maize meal, pasta and rice), with a total retail value of over N$2.5m.

The heart of the Namib Mills Free of Charge initiative is aimed at giving preference to those in need of daily nutrition whom do not have access to food on a daily basis due to socio-economic situations beyond their control, for example vulnerable children, orphans, pensioners, HIV/AIDS sufferers, AIDS orphans and others.

A key focus area for the company as a corporate citizen is nutrition, and access to basic foodstuffs with the aim of building and nourishing healthy communities.