Bank Windhoek’s award winning stand at the Windhoek Show

Windhoek

Bank Windhoek will bring its award winning stand to the 2016 Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural show from Friday, September 30 to Saturday, October 8. The bank will this year also sponsor the small livestock section at the show with a sponsorship of N$40 000.

Visitors to the show will be met by friendly Bank Windhoek staff that will educate and explain how the Bank’s different products can be tailor-made to custom-fit a customer’s needs. This year, the theme is ‘Navigating your financial future’.

“We want to help Bank Windhoek’s current and potential customers to navigate their financial future and help them make decisions which suit them the best,” said Jaquiline Pack, executive officer in marketing and corporate communication services at Bank Windhoek.

The bank’s wide range of transaction products cater for different levels of affordability and personal growth whether you are looking for a bank account for yourself, your children or your business.

Customers will be able to explore these different options and choose their banking experience with the bank. Bank Windhoek’s Solo account will guide financially-savvy children under the age of 18 years to manage their finances from a young age.

The Vibe account guarantees financial independence for full- or part-time students between the ages of 16 and 30 years.

“Trade fairs, such as the annual 2016 Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural show, gives Bank Windhoek a unique opportunity to engage with current and potential customers. We’re proud of the bank’s association with the Windhoek Show and are excited to meet our customers and prove to them that they made the right choice in choosing Bank Windhoek,” Pack concluded.