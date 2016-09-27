‘Champions in Action Part 7’ officials named

Windhoek

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has announced the names of several internationally acclaimed officials that will oversee proceedings at next month’s ‘Champions in Action Part 7 Boxing Bonanza.

The boxing showdown is slated for Windhoek Country Club on the weekend of October 8 and will be headlined by Namibia’s veteran pugilist and WBO Africa Lightweight crown holder Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses, who will defend his title against Tanzanian opponent Cosmos Checka.

For the title fight, the WBO appointed independent and competent judges registered with the organisation to supervise and help ensure the smooth running of all proceedings on the night of October 8.

“This is a big fight and seats are extremely limited. We therefore encourage boxing fans to secure their tickets as early as possible,” said promoter Nestor Tobias. Tickets are on sale at Computicket outlets and also at MTC Nestor Sunshine offices. General tickets sell for N$300 each, while VIP tables seating ten sell for N$10 000 each.

The appointed match officials are:

WBO Africa Lightweight: Paulus Moses vs Cosmos Checka

1) WBO Supervisor – Samir Captan (Ghana)

2) WBO Referee – Clifford Mbelu (SA)

3) Judge – Lazy Nainda (Nam)

4) Judge – Lesley Cross (SA)

5) Judge – Eino John Kaimbi (Nam)

WBO Africa Middleweight: Walter Kautondokawa vs Chimwemwe Chiotcha

1) WBO Supervisor – Samir Captan (Ghana)

2) WBO Referee – Deon Dwarte (SA)

3) Judge – Lazy Nainda (Nam)

4) Judge – Jaap Van Nieuwenhuizen (SA)

5) Judge – Neville Hotz (SA)

WBO Africa Interim Featherweight: Sakaria Lukas vs. Mohamed Kamburuta

1) WBO Supervisor – Samir Captan (Ghana)

2) WBO Referee – Jaap Van Nieuwenhuizen (SA)

3) Judge – Lazy Nainda (Nam)

4) Judge – Clifford Mbelu (Nam)

5) Judge – Eino John Kaimbi (Nam)

WBO Int’l 108lbs championship: Japhet Uutoni vs Twalib Tuwa

1) WBO Supervisor – Samir Captan (Ghana)

2) WBO Referee – Deon Dwarte (SA)

3) Judge – Neville Hotz (SA)

4) Judge – Lazy Nainda (SA)

5) Judge – Jaap Van Nieuwenhuizen (SA)