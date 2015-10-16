Satlam sizzles on Elevator

Windhoek

The Multi-genre singer, Lamek Shatilwe, aka Satlam recently released his new album titled Elevator.

Speaking about the album itself, Satlam says he titled it Elevator simply realising the hard work he has put in the album may elevate him as an artist and also elevate his fan base. “This is the album I also want to make sure that I introduce [myself] to the rest of Africa, just to expand my fan base and also extend Namibian music to the rest of the continent,” says Satlam.

His new album has feels of original Namibia sounds and flavours, especially the song Linyenga. The beat of the song is the mixture of Shambo, Kwiku and Afro-pop. His message on the album is to spread the word of God, motivate young generation and inspire the listeners. “My fans call me, inbox and message me days in days out about how my music really changed their lives positively,” says Satlam. On this album, Satlam is featuring Namibian Hikwa star, Sunny Boy, for the first time. “It was my first time to collaborate with him. In addition, I also made sure that I don’t kill Kwaito. Most artists are diverting to House (arguably), but as I said before I tried to stick to my style,” says Satlam. The first song on the album, Karate, has been enjoying massive airplay on all radio stations country wide and has been in different radio competitions. M-Jay, Elvo, Young T and V-lo produced the album.

Apart from the album, Satlam is also busy distributing merchandises that come along with the album such as T-shirts, caps and tops. He is also busy pushing up his Ombanya Records to greater heights.