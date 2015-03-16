The Hitman faces stern test

WINDHOEK – In what is widely dubbed the most historic fight between two highly experienced former world champions, local boxing fans are waiting with bated breath for the fight between Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses and Malcolm Klassen at the Ramatex Hall on March 20.

Billed as the main bout of the Independence Boxing Bonanza, it is expected to be a dog-eat-dog affair between the two fighters, as they both have tasted world success and have fought at the highest level. But the question remains: “who will claim the WBO International Lightweight title come March 20?”

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO), under the leadership of President Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcarcel, has appointed the experienced Eduardo Ceccoli from Italy as the supervisor of the bout while the man in the centre of the ring will be the well experienced South African referee Deon Dwarte. The three judges will be Timo Haikonda and Herman Garus-Oab from Namibia and Neville Holtz from South Africa.

Fans can expect a tough, technical and entertaining fight and thus are encouraged to get their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available at Computicket at all Shoprite and Checkers stores countrywide. VIP tickets will cost N$200 while general tickets sell for N$30.

According to promoter Nestor Tobias, they have slashed prices considerably in the spirit of Independence. “We invite everybody to come out and celebrate with us.”