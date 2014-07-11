  Entries invited for the National Idols Competition

By Selma Neshiko

WINDHOEK– If you love singing then it’s time to start warming up your vocal chords.

The National Idols Competition (NIC) will be conducting auditions for its first ever singing competition in Windhoek next week. NIC is a Namibian registered competition for Namibians and focuses on youth development and on the music industry. The competition will cover all the regions in Namibia this month with its first auditions starting in Windhoek next Friday at the Khomas Grove Shopping Centre between one O’clock (13H00) and two O’clock (14H00) and at Katutura Shoprite Shopping Mall on the same day from half-past-two O’clock (14H30) until half-past-four O’clock (16h30). These events will include open Mic sessions, where young people can showcase their talents.

There are no restrictions to language or genre but aspirants should be between the 14 to 30 years to take part in this competition and entry fee is N$ 100. After the auditions the top ten winners from different towns will compete in Windhoek in September. The winner of NIC will win a trip to London in the United Kingdom (UK) and will be introduced to certain aspects of the music industry to experience first-hand what the music industry is all about. The second runner-up will win a trip to Cape Town or Johannesburg where similar experiences will be given to the winner.

Those interested in partaking in the NIC may take their identity documents along to the auditions and also visit the NIC’s official website www.namibianationalidols.comto complete a form as well as for further information.